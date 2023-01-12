Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Kelowna hockey player helps Canada reach U18 women’s world championship semis

Gracie Graham has two points in three games at the tournament through three games

The Canadian U18 women’s hockey team is off to the semifinals of the World Championships, thanks in part to a Kelowna resident.

Defenceman Gracie Graham has two points (one goal, one assist) at the tournament in Sweden, helping lead Canada to an undefeated preliminary round. Her two points came in the tournament opening game against Finland.

In the three preliminary games, Canada beat Finland 8-0, Sweden 4-2, and the United States 3-1.

Graham, who is Kelowna Rocket Max Graham’s sister, plays for Kelowna’s Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

The team is off until Saturday when they play in the tournament’s semifinal. Their opponent and puck drop is still to be announced.

