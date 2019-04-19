Swicked Cycles owner James Durand. Photo submitted

It’s official, I’m a junkie

By James Durand

Okay, maybe a little dramatic since I don’t do drugs, but I have been experiencing some serious withdrawal symptoms lately.

I’ve been sleeping poorly, I am irritable, and my stress levels are going through the roof.

I went for a great ride last night and all of a sudden I was feeling better. I woke up in a good mood this morning and I’m looking forward to the day ahead.

Prior to last night’s ride, I had not ridden my bike for ten days. Considering that I have not gone more than a couple of days without riding since well into last year, I have become accustomed to a certain amount of pedalling, and I like it, or maybe I need it.

I found the longer I went without riding the more the symptoms crept into my life, the more I craved riding.

My body hurt, I had trouble concentrating, and I had zero patience for pretty much anything. I needed a fix.

My body hurt, I had trouble concentrating, and I had zero patience for pretty much anything. I needed a fix.

So now that I realize I have a problem, and a serious addiction, I guess I should do a bit of rehab and get this thing under control.

Or, much like a rich rock star, who can afford to support his habit, I can live with the addiction if I can manage it.

I’m not condoning rich people doing drugs just because they can afford the cost, but I am definitely not signing myself up for rehab any time soon.

I can’t control when my computer crashes. I can’t control when my kids have a melt down. I can’t control the ins and outs of zoning bylaws with our new shop … But I CAN control my addiction by just having the right bike on hand and making time to get out for a ride every few days. So yeah, I’m a bike junkie, but it’s not a problem as long as I can afford a high quality fix. And I do own a bike shop …

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Whitecaps take on Orlando after grabbing first win of MLS season
Next story
VIMX Island Series Round 2 another great weekend at the Campbell River track

Just Posted

City of Campbell River opens the call for food trucks downtown this summer

City will use pilot project to determine the future of food trucks in the downtown core

Deadline looming for North Island College scholarship applications

Students have until April 24 to apply for a record number of… Continue reading

Campbell River Skating Club wraps up another great season

‘We could not have possibly asked for a more encouraging year to continue to build on’

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Limits on chinook sport fishing to cause economic ripple effect in Campbell River

DFO says policy needed to prevent collapse of wild stocks, but concerns raised about economic impact

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station

There are three Americans two Russians and one Canadian living on the space station

Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

The fire burned through the lattice of oak beams supporting the monument’s vaulted stone ceiling

B.C. senior sentenced for sexually abusing special-needs granddaughter

73-year-old Cortes Island man will go to jail for three years

Howe Sound Queen sailing toward retirement

Vessel now up for auction ends regular runs between Crofton and Vesuvius at the beginning of June

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Most Read