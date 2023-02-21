Island final appearance caps season of growth for U14 girls Orcas

The Campbell River Orca’s U14 girls’ soccer team participated in the B Cup Island Final in Victoria on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo contributed

The Campbell River Orca’s U14 girls’ soccer team participated in the B Cup Island Final in Victoria on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The girls put in a spectacular effort but ultimately lost 1-0 to a worthy opponent, Gorge FC. However, coaches Paul Nimmon and Allison Kilby still see the result as positive.

“They played their hearts out, competed for 120 mins without pause and left it all on the pitch. Allison and I are very proud of them. They came a long way this year,” Paul says about the team’s defeat.

The team of 15 girls builds on their skills both on and off the pitch. The sense of belonging and shared love of the sport have created a bond among players that no matter the outcome of the match, the priority is the love of the sport and the connections made along the way. The parents, supporters and the CRYSA are proud of their efforts and representation of Campbell River soccer.

