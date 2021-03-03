The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he'll do is retiring customers' bikes. Photo submitted

I’m a social being

It is becoming pretty apparent that most of my friends are riding buddies and obviously the last year has been tough on friendships.

I see most of my friends when we ride, and with no group rides I have seen them much less in the last year … and I don’t like it.

E-mail is great for catching up on a few facts, but it can’t replace a group ride.

So I miss my friends, but more so, I miss the rides that my friends help create.

Since last March and the world of restrictions, I’ve ridden less and usually solo. On those rides I’ve had less fun, less speed, and less challenges, because there’s no one to challenge me.

We’re mountain bikers and we push each other. It’s probably not healthy to only ride fast because you don’t want Ken to drop you on a climb. It’s not smart to ride way over your head because Jon is on fire going down AF Line, and it’s definitely a bad idea to launch off a blind drop because Dave did it, but we do it anyway.

Friends push each other to improve and it makes for better rides, keeps our fitness topped up, and it drives our competitive nature. It’s more fun.

I’ve found it harder lately to motivate myself to ride solo. I still go, but getting out the door is a struggle and the rides don’t seem to be as long. Commuting used to be an added bonus to my ride mileage, now it is about 80 per cent of all my riding.

I don’t like this new riding world I’m living, so I’m changing it.

Looking deeper at restrictions, we’re allowed to do rides with groups of 10 or less, so from this week forward, we’ll start our Thursday night rides again. Unfortunately you’ll have to pre book your spot as it is limited.

So, are you missing your group rides too? Call me at the shop and we’ll get out with a small, distanced, and very safe group of mountain bikers, who want to get a little rowdy.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After dodging COVID-19 for months, the Raptors are feeling full force of pandemic

Just Posted

The students in the Timberline Musical Theatre program are rehearsing this year’s production, Once Upon a Mattress, three days per week after school in preparation for their upcoming virtual performances. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Timberline Musical Theatre hoping for last minute ticket surge

Popular annual run of shows costs $7,000-$8,000 to put on. They’ve sold $750 in tickets

NIC Practical Nursing instructor Barb McPherson (right) is pictured with student Rebecca Wood in 2018 in NIC’s SIM lab. NIC photo
Learn about Practical Nursing opportunities for Island students

Students interested in exploring a future in health care are invited to… Continue reading

Shelter Point Distillery won several Canadian Whisky Awards this year, including a gold for best single malt. Facebook photo
Vancouver Island’s Shelter Point Distillery wins gold for single malt

Business won nine medals at recent Canadian Whisky Awards virtual ceremony

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and other NDP MLAs have released a plan to support small businesses. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Island MPs present plan to support small business through pandemic

NDPs focus on small business, Liberals on corporations - MPs

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)
One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Gas price spike hits Vancouver Island — and experts predict prices to rise even more

“We still could be talking about record prices…”

COVID-19 vaccines were available at a site on East Pender in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Feb. 25. (Twitter/Sarahblyth17)
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

It’s an effort to ‘incentivize people to engage,’ says B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

</p> A survey by Statistics Canada finds Black Canadians earn less than non-visible minority Canadians despite having higher levels of education. (The Canadian Press file photo)
COVID-19 worsened unemployment picture for Black Canadians

Black Canadians also more likely to suffer other hardships

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher transferred then suspended after students report feeling ‘scared, nervous’

Authorities found that teacher did not create inviting, respectful environment for students

Victoria’s Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries offers cheaper, prepaid fare options

Ferry service preparing for busy terminals when travel restrictions are lifted

FILE - Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer, actor and humanitarian posted a video on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, of her singing just before getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot. Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks about the Fiscal update during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
COVID-19: Wage and rent subsidies, lockdown support to be extended until June

Chrystia Freeland says now is not time to lower levels of support

Most Read