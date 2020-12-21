Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo

If all goes to plan Vancouver Island minor hockey games could restart in mid-January

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association set to go depending on what Dr. Bonnie Henry does Jan. 8

The Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association (VIAHA) says if everything goes to plan, teams could potentially be playing games again as early as Jan. 16-17.

“If we are permitted to return to Phase 3 on Jan. 8 the earliest possible date that we could resume play would be the weekend of Jan. 16-17,” stated VIAHA president Jim Humphrey in a news release.

“It is possible a return to Phase 3 might include additional restrictions on travel or on the size and composition of cohorts. This is entirely dependent on viaSport in consultation with the Provincial Health Officer. Managing Directors/Commissioners and sraff will be cogniziant of this fact when designing cohorts and, in any case, travel will be a significant factor in determing a return to play.”

The most recent directive from the Provincial Health Officer has returned hockey to Phase 2 activities until at least Jan. 8, 2021.

RELATED: VIAHA cancels games due to reluctance to travel during pandemic

”Whether we will move back to Phase 3 at that time is dependent on the number of new Covid 19 infections in the two weeks following Christmas,” confirmed Humphrey, who noted that all hockey related activities over Christmas break must follow Phase 2 restrictions and it is the responsibility of each minor hockey association to ensure that if players engage in activities outside Phase 2 they are isolated from their teams for 14 days; otherwise the team will be isolated for 14 days.

“The VIAHA Executive Committee will be meeting in early January to review the situation and the possible route forward,” added Humphrey.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL, players’ association reach tentative deal for 56-game 2020-21 season

Just Posted

Four long guns seized by police on Dec. 12, 2020. RCMP photo
Gun and drug offences keep Campbell River RCMP busy in December

December was a month for firearms and drug offences, the Campbell River… Continue reading

From left are volunteers Steve Lackey, Monica Strebel, Walt Bukauskas, Cory Bukauskas and Kyle Bukauskas as they fill up one of many cars for the Knights of Columbus Hamper Drive. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell Riverites come out to give back for the holidays

Knights of Columbus Hamper Drive and Rotary March for Children held on same day

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the north Vancouver Island region for Dec. 19. (Black Press file)
Wind warning issued for north Vancouver Island, with 90 km/hr winds

Winds to ease to 40-60 km/hr in late afternoon, says Environment Canada

An angler makes himself comfortable while fishing at the junction of the Quinsam and Campbell rivers. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
2020 was a good year if you were a Chinook Salmon

Quinsam Hatchery reports highest Chinook return in 30 years

Cleon and Jonah Shankar pose for a relaxing father-son photo. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Family grateful for community’s continued support of Jonah’s fight with cancer

Jonah Shankar has passed a few milestones this year, including his 20th… Continue reading

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. The British Columbia government says it is now releasing about $12 million to school districts across the province to further support the COVID-19 response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

The money is part of the $242.4 million in one-time federal funding for pandemic safety measures

This photo was taken at McLean Mill on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the end of the rail line after cleanup of the oil spill. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
McLean Mill oil spill cleanup cost exceeds $1M

City of Port Alberni turns to federal gov’t for help with the national historic site

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo
If all goes to plan Vancouver Island minor hockey games could restart in mid-January

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association set to go depending on what Dr. Bonnie Henry does Jan. 8

A salmon stream is restored to its natural course by Parks Canada and the Ditidaht First Nation in the Cheewaht watershed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Photo supplied by Parks Canada)
Salmon-bearing streams restored in B.C.’s Pacific Rim National Park

Recovered fishing grounds ends decades-long endeavor for Ditidaht First Nation

Most Read