Tommy Nelson of the Campbell River Tyees slides into second base during Bantam A Island zones action against the Ladysmith 49ers at Nunns Park on July 28, 2019. The Tyees beat the 49ers 17-8 and would go on to win the Island Championship. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

GALLERY: Campbell River Mirror sports photos of the year

A few of our favourite sports photos from 2019

A few of our favourite sports photos from the year.

Tyler Jochimski heads out on a training run during a development camp at McIvor Lake on Aug. 12. The Campbell River Eagles Waterski Club hosted the 2019 B.C. Waterski Provincials Aug. 17-18. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Alex Haley takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Sara Belin on Expecta Parti competes in the pole bending event during the Campbell River Trail Riders final event of the season, a morning of gymkhana, on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

A Bruins alumni team member is introduced before the charity game on Oct. 6 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

The Carihi Tyees won silver at the BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincial Championships in Langley on Nov. 30. It’s the team’s second provincial silver medal in two years. Photo by Jon Hayduk/Vancouver Sports Pictures

Chris Zizek, a member of Team Canada for the upcoming Invictus Games in the Netherlands posed for a photo at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Centre in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 19, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Swimmers compete in the 100m backstroke during the 2019 Campbell River Killer Whale Swim Club Winter Classic at Strathcona Gardens on Nov. 24, 2019. More than 150 swimmers from across the Island took part. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Canada’s Teal Harle, runner up in the Mens’ Freeski Big Air jumps during the 2019 FIS Big Air World Cup held at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Alex McAra competes in the keg toss for height event during the Heavy Games at the Campbell River Highland Gathering on Aug. 11, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Michael Jones (left) returns a volley as teammate Sue Schwartz watches during a pickleball match at the Centennial Park tennis courts. Pickleball has been increasing in popularity over recent years. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Bulldogs celebrate a goal during BCHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. The Alberni Valley Bulldogs, who are without a home arena due to an ammonia leak, hosted the Trail Smoke Eaters in Campbell River on Nov. 17. The Bulldogs won 5-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Brass Knuckle Derby Dames took on the Campbell River Rink Minx in a thrilling roller derby bout at Mellor Hall last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

One more for ‘Best sports photos of 2019’ Aaron de Kok stops the final shoot-out shot to secure the win during shootout regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. The team gets the second half of their season underway at home tonight against the Oceanside Generals after a well-deserved break over the holidays. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

