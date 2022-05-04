Fishing for fun Campbell River to Victoria

By Don Daniels

Whether you live in Campbell River or anywhere else on Vancouver Island, the weather played a big part in not getting out fishing on local rivers, lakes or even taking the boat out for a ride and salmon fish or get the prawn and crab pots out.

Last month the temperatures in Campbell River maybe hit double digits a few times, but we know the warmer temperatures are coming and more people will get out to fish, go boating or even hike up into upper elevation lakes around Strathcona Park. River anglers will have plenty of room to throw out fry patterns for catch and release trout. Those rivers include the Quinsam, Oyster and Campbell. Fly anglers have been out on the weekends and we can expect an increase in fishing pressure within the month.

Here in the City of Campbell River, we have no small lakes that hold trout but cities such as Victoria and Nanaimo have lakes within the city limits and it’s very easy for families to take their kids out and go fishing. Mike Lawrence, founder of Fishing For Fun, organized a trout release at Elk Lake last week in Victoria. Fishing gear was donated and the parents and kids gathered at the boat launch at 11:30 a.m. and waited for the trout to arrive and go fishing. The Freshwater Society of British Columbia supplies many trout for educational programs around the Island.

Around Campbell River, the trout stocking has been completed and good catch reports have come in from Beavertail and Reginald Lake but the road is rough, but you can get to the area and go fishing. Reginald is catch and release and fly only. It was a few years ago that the ant hatch was quite visible Mother’s Day but that will be not be happening this year unless the weather gets into double digits for a number of days prior to May 14.

Around Campbell River you will see a number of boats parked in driveways with For Sale signs posted. In the month of May, local boat dealers will be stocked up and many will be getting repairs done and go fishing later in the summer. Highway 19 between Campbell River and Sayward is getting busy and this year you will see more people coming here to holiday and go fishing. Those getting out salmon fishing have been around Bates Beach.

Fly-tying for beginners sessions have come to an end at the Seniors Centre at Campbell River Common and a final get together is in the works with dates and time to be announced later this month.

Popular fly patterns to use this time of year are fry patterns, Buzzers and the ant in black or red. Small streamer flys such as Mickey Finn are producing but using a silver bodied fly with purple or red hair wing will work. In the next few weeks check out your favorite lake and fish in 20 feet of water and use a buzzer about three inches off the bottom.

