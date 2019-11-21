Finding your happy place

If you’ve been following along, you know it has been a crazy month for us over at Swicked.

We are charging through the Bikes for Kids tune ups and well on our way to 44 bikes being delivered to kids in need. We are also about 60 per cent through our move into the new Swicked location.

This is all happening in a three-week period, so you can probably imagine things are a bit hectic.

Ironically, when I am stressed and need sleep the most, I think about the next step way too much and therefore, lay awake most of the night.

So, the other night, after a long day of work and then getting our kids to bed, I was sitting in my kitchen chatting with my mother-in-law.

When I say chatting, I was sitting there in a daze, doing my best to listen … and stay awake.

It was right then that I got this smirk on my face. Y

ou know those smiles that make you think the person either just farted in public, or they have finally crossed the line over to certifiably insane.

My mother-in-law asked what I was smiling at, and it hit me that I was enjoying this month more than any other in the last couple of years.

Being in the middle of chaos, pinned to the max, not knowing if this is going to be a huge victory or and total flop, is apparently where I am at my best. Maybe certifiable is the right answer?

That night, as I tried to sleep, I thought about the future and decided that it might be time to slow down a little and take it easy going forward.

There is no need to be this busy, and I am sure the stress level has lowered my life expectancy by a few years, or at least has me on the way to a nasty ulcer.

The next morning as I was racing out the door to the new shop, or was it the old shop, or maybe to deliver more kid’s bikes, I told Chenoa that this was the last project and from now on we would take it easy.

She got this smirk on her face and since I didn’t smell anything suspect, I assumed I’d just driven her over the edge.

Then she said, “Your lack of self awareness makes me laugh.”

Oh yeah, I remember where I was going now, I had a meeting with the architect to redesign our new building in Willow Point.

Ok, after that project we’ll slow things down a bit, maybe.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

