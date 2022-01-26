Exploring fishing options in local waters around Campbell River

By Don Daniels

When it comes to fishing around Vancouver Island and especially around Campbell River, the big player when it comes to recreational sport fishing is salmon and at the top of the list is the Chinook salmon.

Tourists who come to Campbell River hire local guides and those who can trailer a boat here know when to fish and they have their spots to fish and will venture out. More and more families can also explore fishing and become members of the Tyee Club by exploring the pool and fishing the old-fashioned way with a rowboat using a plug or a spoon. Then, maybe, they’ll land a Tyee in the pool. The season starts in mid-July and winds up in mid-September.

I get a chance to talk fishing with Roy Grant and I mentioned trout fishing in local lakes and he said to me: “That’s not the way I like to fish” and I still remember that and I have simply come to the conclusion that if you ask 10 people how they fish, you might get 10 different answers. Top dog is salmon fishing with or without a boat or, alternatively, you can fish for bottom and other fish by anchoring and jigging.

We have a number of lakes and rivers that you can fish for trout or salmon and the past two years, because of COVID, the campgrounds and access to lakes have gone through some changes. I expect much the same for this year. I’ve seen a renewed interest in people buying kayaks and touring lakes and rivers, with fishing as an added bonus. Those who come to hike the higher elevation lakes are getting fly rods to spend time while they are in the area.

A number of Islanders have made their way south to vacation places such as Mexico. Those who choose to take a fishing charter are having good luck in catching sport fish. Regulations are different in Mexico and it’s buyer beware. You have to know the people you are dealing with and purchasing a ticket to go fishing from the beach vendors is not recommended.

Prices will vary with boat size and the number of people getting together to go fishing. Prices will also vary with how far you are getting out and the price of gas is high this year. Spring break is normally in March and between now and then a number of snowbirds will be coming back to Campbell River and a number will be heading out to spend a month of beach, bar and fishing in Mexico.

Time and date for fly-tying for beginners will be determined over the next two weeks. Since we are still in COVID variant times, the group gatherings will be small and I will notify the people who have signed up for this program.

I have some featured lakes that will be fished when the weather warms and information will be shared here in the Fishing Corner.

Campbell Riverfishing