Thurs. a.m. 10 Pin

The “EH” Team leads the 3rd quarter with 30 points, Strikers lead the year with a total of 264.5 points.

Happy Wanderers bowled a high handicap game of 934 and Class Act had the high handicap series at 2547. Leonard Marshall bowled a scratch single of 279, series 660, and also the high handicap game of 289 and series 690.

Shirley Focht bowled a 193 scratch game, Pamela Stevens a scratch 523 series and Doris Allen had the high handicap game and series of 254 and 706.