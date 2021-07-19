Dwarf cars featured at Black Creek’s Saratoga Speedway Saturday night

A good crowd took in the racing at Saratoga Speedway Saturday night, which included the Dwarf Cars (pictured). Photo by Doug Waller

Doug Waller

Special to Black Press

The cooler weather was perfect for the large crowd of over 800 race fans Saturday, July 17 at Saratoga Motorsports Park Speedway. Four classes of race cars including the 12 Dwarf cars and the six Viroc iMods came to the track. A total of 20 Kyte Delivery Hornet cars from both of the Hornet classes also were on hand to entertain the race fans.

The entry-level Hornet B Kyte Delivery main started with 16 cars, the largest class count of any division, and ended with a repeat winner Ryder Lippy, five seconds ahead of Owen Hohnstein.

Stephanie Addison with another good run coming from the back to finish third, 6.3 seconds back of the leader.

In the Kyte Delivery Hornet A Main, five cars passed under the green flag to start their 20-lap race. Boston Larson, who qualified third fastest earlier in the evening, was the first to the finish line. Again. He has won all his races this year. The battle of the race was Wes Pheaton and Nigel Neufeld door-handle-to-door-handle for the last 10 laps or more putting on a driving school. Neufeld finally secured second to the checkers. 0.2 seconds ahead of Pheaton.

In the Viroc Drywall iMod division 30-lap main event Geoff Morris, who qualified fastest with a 15.801-second lap to capture the Glacier Valley Pole award, started near the back of the six-car field. Morris navigated through the small field of cars to win by a margin of 0.083 seconds over Brad Purdey. Courtenay driver Mike Dionne captured third in a loose and fast modified.

The evening’s feature race was the 30-lap Dwarf Car main. Mike Meeres qualified with a 15.683 lap capturing the Glacier Valley Pole award. Meeres went on to win the main event with Stewart Lee in second just 0.658 seconds behind. Notably, Lee drove a 15.680-second lap on lap 27, .003 faster than the fast qualifier. Dave Wright took third 1.091 seconds back of the leader.

On July 24 the North American Big Rigs show up at Saratoga Motorsports Park Speedway along with the Old Time Racing Association, the Outlaw 4 Mini stocks and the Ace Brewing Bombers. Check out Saratoga Speedway on the web at https://saratogaracing.ca/ and on Facebook for more information. See you at the track.

