Storm goalie Aaron de Kok prepares to fend off a shot by Dominic Davis of the North Vancouver Wolf Pack during a Cyclone Taylor Cup game in Campbell River on April 11, 2019.

CYCLONE TAYLOR CUP: Campbell River Storm fall to North Van Wolf Pack

Revelstoke Grizzlies drop their opener to Victoria Cougars

The host Campbell River Storm dropped their opening game in the Cyclone Taylor Cup, falling 5-2 to the North Van Wolf Pack Thursday at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) champs opened the scoring at 16:57 of the first period on a goal by Jacob Fournier from Kyle Henderson.

The Wolf Pack then made it 2-0 at 1:03 in the second on a goal by Nathan Kaaksma from Jacob Lacasse and Jacob Callas. The Pack kept rolling, pushing the score to 3-0 and then 4-0 on goals by Justin Lee at 4:22 and Sam Marburg at 5:1.

The host Storm (VIJHL) got on the board at 9:18 of the second on a goal from Reid Wheeldon from Tyler Chyzowski.

They got within two when Owen Christensen scored at 13:56 in the third period on an assist from Noah Gladager.

The Wolf Pack bagged an empty netter at 19:50 by Kaz Minemoto to salt the game away.

The first Star of the game was the Wolf Pack’s Lacasse and second star was the Storm’s Wheeldon. In net for the Storm was Aaron de Kok who faced 28 shots. The Wolf Pack’s Spencer Eschyschyn faced 23 shots.

Victoria Cougars 4 (VIJHL) – Revelstoke Grizzlies (KIJHL)

In the opening game of the tournament, the VIJHL champions knocked off the KIJHL champs 4-1 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The Cougars opened the scoring on a power play goal by Booker Chacalls at 19:49 of the first.

The second period saw no scoring but the Cougars scored three unanswered goals in the third from Brett Kinley at 6:49 on the power play, Matea Albinati at 15:47 and Spencer Golden at 16:17.

The Grizzlies got their lone marker from Kaeden Patrick an unassisted shorthanded goal at 17:02.

The game’s first star was Cougar goaltender Owen Sikkes who faced 44 shots. The game’s second star was the Grizzlies Kaeden Patrick. Grizzlies goaltender Liam McGarva faced 37 shots.

NEXT UP today in the Cyclone Taylor Cup is the Grizzlies facing off against the Wolf Pack at 2:30 p.m. while the host Storm play the Cougars at 7:30 p.m. Both games are at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

 

