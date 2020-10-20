Cross country skiing is naturally socially distant

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club is accepting registrations for their new season. The Strathcona Nordics, Vancouver Island’s cross-country ski club, have recreational and racing programs for all ages and abilities of skiers. Photo by Jennifer Winter

Just try being too close on skis.

While some recreational programs might not be appropriate right now, the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club is accepting registrations for their new season.

Registration is open throughout October with early bird prices on program fees ending on November 30. Regular fees apply until Jan. 3.

The Strathcona Nordics, Vancouver Island’s cross-country ski club, have recreational and racing programs for all ages and abilities of skiers. Their recreational programs run for 10 weeks starting on Jan. 9 and 10, 2021 and are designed to get you skiing for fun and fitness with a group of peers for two hours every Saturday or Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, this year the Strathcona Nordics will not hold their annual Ski Swap. Instead, check out the Gear Page at StrathconaNordics.com as well for more information about events and programs. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram.

