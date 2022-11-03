The Vancouver FC logo is shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night, Vancouver FC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Football Club *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Vancouver FC logo is shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night, Vancouver FC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Football Club *MANDATORY CREDIT*

CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season

The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC.

Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise’s first head coach.

Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season.

The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021.

The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home.

Vancouver’s logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald eagle on the right side of it. The colours of the team will be charcoal black, silver, dark grey, cinder and warm red.

RELATED: Pacific FC win Canadian Premier League title in shock upset

soccerVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first half of 2022 NFL season
Next story
2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

Just Posted

The Gold River Co-op is now open. The village has not had a grocery store since 2016. Photo courtesy Sheri Johnston
Gold River’s new grocery store first step in plan to build community’s food resilience

Tanille Johnston (left) is sworn in as Campbell River’s first Indigenous city councillor by Judge Barbara Flewelling at a ceremony held at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s first Indigenous city councillor takes a seat at the table

The new school board for district 72 takes their oath of office Tuesday night. Pictured, Left to right are: Daryl Hagen, Dave Harper, Joyce McMann, Kat Eddy, Shannon Briggs, Craig Gillis and Janice Gladish are sorn in by Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Patrick. Photo: Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Kat Eddy appointed new School District 72 chairperson

Naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Island Health issues drug poisoning advisory for Campbell River