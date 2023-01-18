Could I be more than a biker?

For years now I have been working, living, and thriving on bikes.

If you read my weekly blurb, even once in a while, you’ll know full well where my passions lie.

But there may be a bit more to this shallow guy you follow each week in the paper or on Facebook.

I didn’t start mountain biking or serious road riding until I was in my mid 20’s. I remember starting out with more experienced riders and baffling them with my sprints, technical climbing ability, and endurance. They wondered why I could do any of this being so new to the sport.

For 15 years prior to taking up cycling as a serious sport, I played lacrosse … a lot of lacrosse.

If you’re not very familiar with Lacrosse, it is a super fast-paced sport, with non-stop action, and lots of goals. It’s similar to hockey in some ways, but no coasting. If you want to win, you better be ready to sprint.

I continued to play lacrosse into my 40’s and even though it was not my main priority, it was amazing cross training for my cycling. Fitness, balance, and hand-eye coordination were all continually improving. Add to that the lifelong friends I made, the camaraderie over the years, and the lessons learned being part of a team, and I can’t imagine I would be who I am today without this amazing sport. (For argument sake, let’s say this is a good thing.)

Last year, I signed Regan up for minor lacrosse here in Campbell River and have been amazed at how much he loves it. At seven-years-old, he has no clue what lacrosse does for his fitness, his life skills, or his social skills, but he definitely knows he has more fun on the lacrosse floor with his buddies than almost anything else he does.

Our yard is now littered not only with biking stunts, but I had to build a specific wall for lacrosse practice. Regan figures three days a week is not nearly enough, so he spends several more hours in the driveway wearing himself out. Plus his biking skills are improving because of it.

Ever thought of signing your kids up for Canada’s national summer sport?

Whether you want some cross training for hockey or soccer, a good team environment for your kids to thrive in, or just another outlet where they burn energy and have tons of fun with a bunch of new friends, lacrosse may be the answer.

Over the next four weeks the local minor lacrosse association is holding Learn to Play sessions for Co-Ed kids, aged 5-17 years old. AND IT’S FREE!!!

Dates: Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 28

Times: Tuesdays 6-8 p.m.

Where: Thunderbird Hall, 1420 Wewaikum Rd., Campbell River

Bring a helmet, gloves and running shoes. Sticks will be provided. No registration needed for the Learn to Play, just drop in.

I’m James Durand and I’m Still Goin’ Ridin’…

