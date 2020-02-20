Commitment gets you results

By James Durand

It sounds like such a simple statement, but like many things it is easier said than done.

Life gets in the way of many goals. Most of us are not pro athletes with unlimited time and resources, so even when we want something so badly, it is almost impossible to commit at the level we need while still living life on a daily basis.

I remember training for the BC Bike Race the first time I did it. My level of commitment was high, but only because I was on a sabbatical from work, I had no kids, and Chenoa lived five hours away from me. My life was riding and training with no other distractions, so committing was easy.

The second time I did the race I was also committed, but with a full time job and Chenoa having moved in with me, time was tight and as a result, my training took a few steps down the priority list. To no one’s surprise, I didn’t do nearly as well in the race, but I didn’t get fired and I still live with Chenoa today, so it was a worthy sacrifice.

Last year we sponsored a local guy doing the upcoming BC Bike Race in July 2020. He is not the typical cross country racer and as much as he has competed at a high level in other sports, he was a long way off from being “race ready.”

I respected the fact that he was starting his training 15 months prior to the race, but this also gave me concern. It’s hard to work that hard for that long and remain focused.

As we watch his progress he seems to get more committed as he goes, opposed to burning out. Every time I talk to him he is upping his game, educating himself more, and fine tuning his training.

As I mentioned, he had a long way to go to get “race ready,” but with his level of focus, his determination to compete, and his commitment, I would say he is race ready now, five months before the start gun fires. But he is not taking a step back, or relaxing with the confidence that he can finish the race and complete his goal. Nope, he is pushing harder, fine tuning more, and upping his level of commitment.

He looks healthier, happier, and … well, he looks like a high end athlete.

When I asked him his goals after the race, wondering if he would pack it in after such a long training period, he told me about the other events and races planned for the near future.

Once you get a taste of being fit, being able to ride anything and for as long as you desire, it’s hard to give it up. I wouldn’t be surprised when the BC Bike Race is finished, if Dave keeps pushing harder and harder. I think he might have caught the bug … and believe me, that is a hard bug to lose.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Cycling