Gord Bennett with a 33-pound Chinook caught on Discovery Pier. Photo by Jody Boyd

Chinook salmon fishing tapering off but the coho are coming

Finding coho can be challenging

By Don Daniels

From mid-July to now the salmon fishing has been exceptionally good for the experienced anglers who know the area, and for some, it has been a challenge.

Here we are Sept. 16 and the locals have been getting out during the warm weather and the undersized Chinooks are out there in abundance. Also, the guides who fish for Chinooks have been working the area south of Campbell River. To the north starting at Browns Bay, some good catches are being reported around Stuart Island.

Coho salmon fishing is exciting and those who fish them are trolling at different speeds. Finding them can be a challenging hunt, to say the least. Once the rains come, and they will, you will see coho in shallow water and starting at Oyster Bay Park you can view the schools of salmon when they are coming close to shore and heading to the rivers to spawn. You will also see spin casters and the fly fishers wading the beach to try and hook a coho.

The anglers at Discovery Pier are putting in the time to land a salmon and they have. Gord Bennett has been fishing the pier for years and this year landed a nice Chinook.

The Kelsey Bay Wharf has been slow for salmon catches as of late but it started off with a bang in mid-July then got slower and slower.

A number of rivers are nearby and the Salmon, Adam and Eve can be fished for catch-and-release trout and knowing the regulations is mandatory. Driving from Campbell River to Sayward keep on the highway, going north at the junction, and you will see a rest area on the left-hand side of the highway; Keta Lake is a small lake that was stocked many years ago.

Trout can be caught in the upper reaches which will be out of the wind. There is no shore access except for a small road and parking is limited. You will battle the wind on most days but using light tackle, spinning or fly, will give you hours of fun. There are picnic tables at the rest area and there are washrooms on site.

As of Sept. 4, the anglers and rowers in the Tyee Pool have hooked 14 salmon that hit the scale of 30 pounds or more. On Sept. 2 angler Nathan Lagos got a 39 lb., 2 oz Tyee and the rower was Ken Enns. The Tyee was caught on a spoon and all other catches used a plug.

I made a number of road trips to Buttle Lake and the Upper Campbell and the long weekends are busy and camping areas are full, and with hot weather, the kayakers and paddle boarders were out in full force. I will report on lakes and fishing next week.

I know of a few people at Saratoga Beach on paddleboards and they are reporting seeing salmon in shallow water.

This time of year, a number of guides have been working the west coast and they will bring their boats back to Campbell River. A number of people will store their boats and get ready for the hunting season around the Island. The rains will come and the spawning coho will make their way to the upper river pools and add to the mix the chums.

Campbell Riverfishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Swicked: just flick the switch

Just Posted

Campbell River to get new $14-million library

Costs shared by regional library jurisdictions, not paid for by Campbell River taxpayers alone

How the pandemic ushered in a marketing evolution at a B.C. aquaculture firm

For Grieg Seafood BC it meant pivoting fish to parallel markets without halting production

Vancouver Island MP and Minister Garneau exchange letters on BC Ferries safety regulations

MP Blaney asks minister Garneau to explain to British Columbians the ‘reasoning’ behind ferry passengers being banned from lower car decks

Cermaq hooks Campbell River Art Gallery up with new computers

‘You really can’t be operating in today’s digital space with dated technology,’ says grateful director

Elk remains dumped at side of logging road near Campbell River

Location is commonly used to dump trash and animal remains

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Tofino mayor Josie Osborne seeks B.C. NDP nomination for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Longtime B.C. NDP MLA Scott Fraser announced on Monday that he will not be seeking reelection

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Most Read