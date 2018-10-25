Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Jose Bautista leaves his feet but can’t throw out Tampa Bay Rays’ Wilson Ramos at first on an RBI single as Rays third base coach Charlie Montoyo looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla., on August 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O’Meara

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

Charlie Montoyo has been named the new manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Montoyo becomes the 13th manager in Blue Jays history. He managed the triple-A Durham Bulls from 2007-14 before joining the Tampa Bay Rays as third base coach in 2015. He was promoted to Tampa’s bench coach this season.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 73-89 regular season under John Gibbons. The team announced at the end of the campaign that Gibbons would not be returning to the position in 2019.

The 53-year-old Montoyo retired as a player after the 1996 season. He spent 10 years as an infielder in the Milwaukee Brewers, Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

His lone big-league experience as a player came in 1993 with the Expos, when he appeared in four games.

The native of Florida, Puerto Rico has managed teams at every classification in the Rays’ system. He was named International League manager of the year in 2010 and 2013.

Gibbons, 56, first managed the Blue Jays from August 2004 to June 2008. He was rehired in November 2012 and guided the team back to the playoffs in 2015, ending the franchise’s 22-year post-season drought.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campbell River Comets’ sizzling season wraps up

Just Posted

Revamped Campbell River terminal should protect safety of walk-on passengers, says ferry customer

BC Ferries mulling development options as traffic increases on Campbell River-Quadra Island route

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal 2017 logging train derailment in Woss

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members, injuring two

Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell… Continue reading

RCMP bust results in seizure of cash, drugs and vehicle

24-year-old Campbell River man could be up on trafficking charges

Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

VIDEO: Campbell River protesters call for urgent action on climate change

Canada-wide demonstrations follow UN report warning of climate catastrophe

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former Shuswap First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Investigating renewable energy on Haida Gwaii

Part One of a two-part feature on the Haida Gwaii Renewable Energy Symposium

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Most Read