THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CFL announces talks halted on potential partnership with XFL

After suspending play for a year due to the pandemic, CFL training camps slated to open Saturday

The CFL says partnership talks with the XFL have been jointly halted.

In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership.

Neither side said who initiated talks first, only that they’d agreed to collaborating on ways to grow football.

“Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement Wednesday. “While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time.

“We at the CFL are now squarely focused on preparing for August 5th and the start of our 2021 regular season, which will culminate Dec. 12 with the playing of the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton. We are looking forward to this year and a bright future for our league.”

The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s scheduled to begin a 14-game campaign Aug. 5.

Training camps are slated to open Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from the XFL.

The CFL’s announcement, though, was welcomed by the Edmonton Elks.

“The Edmonton Elks Football Club is pleased by Wednesday’s announcement by the CFL that discussions with the XFL have ended,” the team said in a statement. “The Elks remain fully committed to the CFL and our treasured brand of Canadian Football.”

—The Canadian Press

