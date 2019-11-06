Hundreds of athletes descended onto Abbotsford’s Clearbrook Park for the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships on Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Carihi senior girls finish in top 10 at BC XC Champs

Best in B.C. battled for titles in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

The Carihi Secondary School Senior Girls cross-country team raced to a top-10 finish at the 2019 BC High School Cross-Country Championships in Abbotsford over the weekend.

With an average time of 21 minutes and 31 seconds over the 5km course, the results of Anna Chatterton, Lina Taschbach, Gillianne Stweardson, Faith Barton and Tory Stewart were strong enough to finish eighth overall.

In the individual results, Grade 10 student Chatterton was 26th overall with a time of 19:55. Grade 10 students Taschbach was 42nd (20:42) and Stewardson was 93rd (21:56). Grade 11 student Barton was 151st (23:32), while Grade 12 student Stewart was 198th (25:48). There were more than 220 runners in the division.

Diego Christiansen-Barke was the sole senior male runner from Carihi to compete. The Grade 10 student was 38th out of 260 runners with a time of 17:19.

For full results, visit bcxc.ca.

Rollin’ with the punches

