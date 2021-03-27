The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement to The Canadian Press late Friday the five provinces with NHL teams — B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec — have all “provided written commitment that they support the proposed risk mitigation measures from the NHL.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement to The Canadian Press late Friday the five provinces with NHL teams — B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec — have all “provided written commitment that they support the proposed risk mitigation measures from the NHL.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Canadian government approves reduced quarantine for NHL players crossing the border

Players will now observe a 7-day quarantine upon arrival in the country

The federal government has waived its mandatory 14-day quarantine period for players acquired by Canadian NHL teams from U.S. clubs “under national interest grounds” ahead of the league’s April 12 trade deadline.

Two sources told The Canadian Press players will now observe a seven-day quarantine upon arrival in the country and be subject to daily testing for COVID-19. Players will then be eligible to suit up for their new teams while continuing to undergo daily testing the following week.

The sources were granted anonymity because details of the exemption have not been made public.

Players entering Canada during the season previously had to observe the standard two-week quarantine period with the border closed to non-essential travel due to the pandemic.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement to The Canadian Press late Friday the five provinces with NHL teams — B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec — have all “provided written commitment that they support the proposed risk mitigation measures from the NHL.”

“The Public Health Agency of Canada was consulted on the NHL’s plan and assessed it against public health criteria,” the statement read. “With the support of provincial and local public health authorities, PHAC concluded that, if fully implemented, it offers robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada for the purposes of in-season additions.”

The cut in quarantine time, which also applies to players called up from AHL teams south of the border, is a boost for Canada’s seven NHL franchises ahead of the trade deadline. Acquiring a player from the U.S. and then immediately having him sit in a hotel for 14 days was far from ideal.

The regular season is currently scheduled to end May 10.

Staff and players arriving in Canada ahead of training camps prior to the league’s 56-game season that started in January were subject to the same seven-day quarantine with additional testing.

But once the schedule got underway, players were back having to wait two weeks after crossing the border.

One example came when the Winnipeg Jets acquired centre Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Columbus Blue Jackets for forwards Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic on Jan. 23. Dubois didn’t debut with his new team until Feb. 11.

The NHL completed the 2019-20 season inside tightly controlled bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto, but the truncated pandemic campaign includes teams travelling between cities.

The league was forced to create a Canadian-based North Division because of the border restrictions. Players and staff are only allowed at airports, the team hotel and arena while on the road this season, while similar rules apply when at home.

The Montreal Canadiens had four of their games postponed this week after two players were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. General manager Marc Bergevin said Thursday one member of the team had a confirmed case of a variant.

The Canadiens acquired veteran centre Eric Staal from the Buffalo Sabres for two draft picks Friday. The 36-year-old would have had to quarantine two weeks under the previous rules, but will now only have to wait seven days.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Red-hot Copp nets 4 as Jets crush Vancouver Canucks 5-1

Just Posted

Vancouver Island had 55 cases of COVID-19 confirmed Friday, March 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island hits new high with 55 COVID cases

Amidst vaccination efforts, cases still on the rise

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Beare’s announcement of $10.5 million in funding is for the cables needed to connect these undersea cables to homes. (Photo Baylink Networks)
Province gives $10.5M to get high speed internet to rural coastal B.C.

The ‘last mile’ of the Connected Coast project

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life threatening stab wounds’

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
SRD awards design contract for reworked Rec-reate project

Ice arenas not included to make grant funding more likely

Crews have started falling some trees in the Beaverlodge Forest Lands. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Falling work begins in Beaver Lodge Forest Lands

Diseased trees to be removed for safety reasons

The new Clean Cart technology makes sure carts are well-sanitized for customer use. (Michael Briones photo)
Quality Foods opens new flagship store in Parksville

Mayor: ‘City is obviously growing out this way so it’s going to be a big help to all the residents’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Body discovered in front of Port Alberni building

RCMP cordon off portion of street in city’s south side

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Mural painting of Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry on Government Street in downtown Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

Health authority calls for adherence to public safety orders, avoiding indoor gatherings

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Art Aronson went to school at Thetis Island Elementary and Chemainus Secondary before taking radio training. (Photo by webmeisterBud.com)
Art Aronson: From the shores of Chemainus to the radio waves of Victoria

Radio’s Work of Art a coup for The Q when he’s in the Zone

Most Read