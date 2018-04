The U13 Crush are Island Champions and will be heading to provincials May 4 and 5 in Abbotsford. Playing at Vancouver Island University last weekend, they topped the field of 10 teams that included the U12 Crush who placed sixth out of 10 U13 teams.

Campbell River’s U13 Crush won the Island championships and are moving onto the provincials in Abbotsford May 4-5.

Playing at Vancouver Island University last weekend, they topped the field of 10 teams that included the U12 Crush who placed sixth out of 10 U13 teams.