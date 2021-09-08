Campbell River’s Tony Pinder wins DUC fly tying competition

By Don Daniels

Since the beginning of reading about fly fishing and tying flies, it makes only sense that the original tyers had access to feathers from birds such as chicken, pheasant and duck.

A number of people have taken up the fly tying activity and a few rise above the rest and you have to give credit where it is due. There are local groups that get together for tying sessions and for some, it can also be a social for getting together, talking fishing and showing each other fly creations that attract both people and fish.

It was in mid-July that I contacted Lacey Schroeder from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, who is the Fundraising Systems Coordinator for Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC). Mid-summer is fishing season for many people and fly tying is not a summer activity but it is done. Game bird feathers and flies go hand in hand and DUC did put together a national competition and the results came in. I did a feature on the DUC fly tying competition in July in the Fishing Corner and local fisher and tyer Tony Pinder mentioned to me he got the news and after being pushed along by a few of his friends, he decided to enter the tying competition.

In total, over 60 entries were received and more than 9,800 votes came in from across the country and Tony Pinder’s fly, the Dipper, made him the British Columbia winner. He also won the national competition. For his effort, he wins a fly rod and reel, a smoker and coolers.

Tony is experienced in working with feathers and materials and his work has been on display at local tackle shops and his framed flies have been displayed at our museum. His flies have been framed and are also displayed in Japan, Canada, England and Africa. When DUC announced the winner and contacted Tony, he said he was on Cloud Nine and was happy he had entered the competition. I posed a question to Tony and wanted to know his three favorite flies. He mentioned Silver Lady, Coho Blue and Coho Golden but California Neil is in there also.

Tony has spent countless hours at the local fly tying club and back in the day was well known at Southgate School. Lacey Schroeder said his fly creations are a work of art and he was a super contestant for DUC’s first tying competition. She is planning another tying challenge in the new year. I am hoping to see Tony at the upcoming Haig-Brown Festival in Campbell River, Sept. 26.

Coming up this month: Shore fishing for coho and free fly tying beginner sessions, dates to be announced. Meet with them and see! New people are moving to Campbell River and we are planning a fishing afternoon and will report activity for catching the scrappy cutthroat on a dry fly. Some local students are making lures and I will see how effectively they are working.

