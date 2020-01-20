Campbell River’s Teal Harle is set to compete at the X Games in Colorado this week. He’s had a solid season on the world cup circuit so far with big air silver and bronze medals. Here he is competing at the 2019 FIS Big Air World Cup at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Dec. 14, 2019, where he won that silver medal. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Campbell River’s Teal Harle to compete at X Games this week

Freestyle skier set to take part in slopestyle and big air competitions

When the X Games start in Aspen, Colo. this week, there will be a familiar face for Campbell Riverites.

Freestyle skier Teal Harle will be competing in two events, a spokesperson for Freestyle Canada confirmed this week.

He’s set to compete in the Real Cost Men’s Ski Big Air competition, which begins Jan. 23, and the Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle competition on Jan. 24.

Harle had early success on the world cup big air circuit this season, winning two medals in a many weeks. He won world cup silver at the sport’s future 2022 Olympic site in Beijing and world cup bronze in Atlanta, Ga. the following week.

The 23-year-old skier has yet to compete internationally in slopestyle this season. Last season he won the slopestyle world cup at Mammoth Mountain in California.

Harle has competed at the X Games twice before.

In 2018, he was 19th in slopestyle, while in 2019, he was 17th.

Harle is also an Olympian. He was fifth in slopestyle skiing at the 2018 Olympics. While big air snowboarding was added to those Games, 2022 will be the Olympic debut for big air skiing.

