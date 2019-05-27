Campbell Rive’rs Carihi seniors girls to host AA provincial championship

If you’re interested in checking out some championship soccer action, catch the Girls AA High School Provincial Soccer Championships at Carihi and Willow Point Park this Friday-Saturday.

Carihi is hosting the province this weekend as nearly 350 athletes, coaches and spectators representing 16 schools from across B.C. descend on Campbell River. Of course, the Carihi Tyees qualified for the tournament by securing the Island senior girls championship title for the fourth time in Tyee history.

The tournament will be held in two venues, Carihi and Willow Point Park with games starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 and concluding with the final at Carihi at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

The tournament will consist of four pools competing in a round-robin format and then a championship round. Carihi is in Pool Group C with Pitt Meadows, Notre Dame and Brooks.

Carihi kicks off the tournament with a game at 11 a.m. on Thursday against Brooks. Their next opponent is Notre Dame at 3 p.m. and then their third game is against Pitt Meadows on Friday morning at 9 a.m. All Carihi pool games are played at their home field at Carihi Secondary School.

For the full tournament schedule, visit here. The final will run 9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning at Carihi.

This tournament has special meaning for the Carihi soccer program as its driving force, coach John Jepson will be retiring from teaching and the players will want to give him the win. He is not retiring from coaching, though, and will be continuing with the soccer program.

