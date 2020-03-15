Campbell River’s Tyler Turner competes in the men’s kneel qualification round of the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship on March 11 in La Jolla, California. Turner finished ninth overall. Photo by Pablo Jimenez/ISA

Campbell Riverite among world’s best para surfers

Tyler Turner finished ninth at 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship in California

A local surfer rode La Jolla waves to a top-10 finish at the world para surfing championships last weekend.

Tyler Turner, of Campbell River, finished ninth at the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship in La Jolla, California. He competes in the men’s kneel division.

Turner’s right leg was amputated below his knee following a skydiving accident in 2017. His left leg was amputated in 2018.

He was competing on Canada’s four-athlete team, which included Victoria Feige, of Vancouver (women’s kneel); Scott Patterson of Vancouver (men’s prone 1); and Ling Pai of Vancouver (women’s visually impaired 2).

The competition had a round-robin format where each surfer got to compete twice. The surfers were ranked according to the total of their best two waves from either heat.

RELATED: Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport

In Turner’s division, the top eight advanced to the semifinals. He just missed out on advancing with his ninth-place finish.

“I didn’t surf very well in the contest but what do I expect when I haven’t surfed in 6 months?” said Turner in an Instagram post. “Gotta try and let that one slide off my back. It was an amazing week with amazing friends old and new and I hope I can do it again next year!!”

Feige defended her world title, surfing to a gold medal in the women’s kneel division. Pai finished with a silver medal in the women’s visually impaired 2 division. Patterson was 17th in the men’s prone 1 division.

Canada finished 13th in the team points competition.

According to the International Surfing Association, since the inaugural event in 2015, the sport of para surfing has “experienced an explosion of growth around the globe.”

RELATED: VIDEO: ‘I won’t stop’ – local surfer hits the stormy seas of Stories Beach in Campbell River

The last time the event was held, just 120 athletes took part. This year, 140 athletes were expected at the event.

While the sport is expected to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games this summer, the para side continues to lobby for inclusion in the Paralympics. The ISA recently applied for inclusion in the 2023 Santiago Para Pan Am Games in Chile.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

surfing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Campbell Riverite among world’s best para surfers

Tyler Turner finished ninth at 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship in California

Home near Campbell River destroyed by fire

Second structure saved

Campbell River coffee group claims $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Two more Campbell River events fall to COVID-19 precautions

The Words on the Water writers’ festival and Dancing and Tapas Rotary… Continue reading

Campbell River COPS keep eye out for distracted drivers

Citizens on Patrol monitoring major intersections for cell phone using drivers

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Starbucks Canada to eliminate seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Chemainus Theatre Festival cancels remaining dates of The Marvelous Wonderettes due to COVID-19

Situation to be reevaluated soon regarding upcoming production of The 39 Steps

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Most Read