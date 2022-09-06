Campbell River Tour de Rock rider surpasses $25k fundraising goal

Campbell River fire dispatcher Bonnie Logan is taking on the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock challenge this fall, and has just surpassed her fundraising goal.

Logan’s original goal was to raise $25,000, which she says she has surpassed and is now on track to hit $40,000.

So far her summer has been “lots and lots of riding bikes and fundraising,” she said, stopping for a photo opportunity at the fire hall on Tuesday morning in the middle of a big training ride. “I feel pretty strong, I’m in the middle of a 150 km ride today. That’s the length of the longest ride on the tour so we have to do one in our training.”

“Something I didn’t share with you originally was that if I raised $50,000, if I doubled my personal goal, I’d shave my head,” she said. “Now I’m pushing hard to hit that $50,000 goal in the next couple weeks.”

Logan is the first Campbell Riverite to ride in the Tour de Rock since 2017. The Tour de Rock is an annual event where emergency services personnel, law enforcement and other members of the community ride across the island to raise money for pediatric cancer research and family supports.

Part of the tour is the Junior Riders program, where local families who have been affected by pediatric cancer pair up with riders to be both supported and give their own support.

“It helps the families feel connected to a new friend every year that cares about you. I think that we can help cheer on the riders. They’re just doing this out of the goodness of their heart. They spend all year fundraising for this cause, and then our children get to go to Camp Goodtimes (a Canadian Cancer Society camp),” said parent Christa Corrigall. “It’s a very integral part of their treatment plan. It’s well documented that having fun and being with other people who understand and having lots of laughter improves our health. That’s what the Tour Riders have created for these children and their families.”

The tour comes through Campbell River on Sept. 27.

“Island Owl Mazda has been a big supporter. They’ve already donated over $11,000, and they still have about three weeks left in their campaign for donations,” Logan said. “Also, my spouse, who owns Discovery Passage Dental Implant Centre made a large donation as well. The donations are still coming in, so I’m optimistic.”

Logan will be holding some more fundraising events leading up to the ride, including a beer and burger event at Match Eatery in Campbell River on Sept. 18.

“I feel pretty strong,” she said. “Thanks to everyone that has donated. The community support has been amazing. To reach $36,000 and still be climbing is just phenomenal… We’re basically there now, It’s all downhill from here.”

RELATED: Campbell River fire dispatcher hopes to raise $25,000 for this year’s Tour de Rock

Tour de Rock riders getting ready to hit the road for 25th-anniversary fundraiser



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCyclingfundraiserLocal Sports