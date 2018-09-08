Campbell River Storm stomp Oceanside Generals in home opener

Storm defender Cole Slaney and goaltender Aaron de Kok await the shot from the point in Friday’s VIJHL home opener against the Oceanside Generals. The Storm won 6-0. PHoto by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm unfurled their VIJHL regular season and playoff championship banners before Friday’s home opener at the Rod Brind-Amour Arena.

The Storm then proceeded to stomp the Oceanside Generals 6-0.

The Storm built a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission with golas by Damon Porter (Scott Rademaker and Austin Dennison assisting) and Mike Dyck (Davis Frank and Cole Slaney assisting).

The Generals kept the Storm within reach in the second period with the help of a prolonged shorthanded situation for the Storm. The Storm’s Kyle Jennings was sent off for holding at 9:33 then Josh Pederson was sent off for cross-checking at 10:36 and then Reid Wheeldon was given a five minute match penalty for high sticking at 11:03. Then Rademaker got a roughing penalty at 12:20. However, the Generals were unable to capitalize throughout those power play opportunities and the game remained 2-0 at the second intermission.

In the third period, the Storm came out…well, storming and posted four more goals from Owen Christensen (Tyler Chyzowski, Logan Cursley), Porter’s second (Wheeldon), Kyle Jennings (Radek Hewson, Darren Hards) and, finally, Dennison (Pederson).

Storm goalie Aaron de Kok got the shutout in the 24-save effort. Christensen was named the Home Star for the game and the Generals’ Ryan Ignace was the Away Star.