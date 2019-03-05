Campbell River Storm on the brink at the Brindy

Will Aaron de Kok get the net back after relieving Jaden Little for the third period in last night’s game? File photo, Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm are on the brink of elimination from the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs after falling 4-3 to the Peninsula Panthers last night.

The regular season, league-leading Storm trail the series 3-1 with the next game running tonight.

In last night’s game at the Panorama Recreation Centre, the teams fought to a 3-3 deadlock going into the third period. The first period went scoreless and then the floodgates opened in the second for both teams with the Storm’s Damon Kramer opening the scoring 56 seconds in. Panthers’ Hayden Visscher tied it up at 2:11 then the Storm got two straight from Darren Hards at 10:04 and Pearce Messer at 11:27 to give them a 3-1 lead. Panthers’ Braeden Hansen brought them back to within one at 13:42 and then the Panthers’ Riley Braun tied it up at 17:27 on the power play.

The Storm pulled starting goaltender Jaden Little after the second period, replacing him with Aaron de Kok.

It looked like the game was heading to overtime when Panthers’ Jakob Gajda broke the deadlock at 18:25.

Game 5 goes tonight at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena at 7:30 p.m. If necessary game six will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Brindy.

In other March 3 VIJHL playoff series results:

Campbell River 4 Peninsula 2

Three goals in the second led the Storm to a 4-2 victory in Game 3 over the Panthers.

The top line of Damon Porter, Pearce Messer and Mike Dyck each took turns scoring in the middle frame.

Despite being down 3-0 with just over 6 minutes left, the Panthers pressed with two quick goals from Tanner Wort and Matthew Sparrow. Suddenly it was game on.

In the final minute Scott Rademaker wired a shot just under the crossbar on the power play to seal the Campbell River victory.

The Panthers lead the series 2-1.

Oceanside Generals 3 Victoria Cougars 2

The Oceanside Generals are back in the series after a huge 3-2 win over the Cougars in Game 3. It’s the first win for the Generals in the playoffs since 2012.

The Cougar goals came from Cameron LeSergent and Booker Chacalias. The Generals picked up their goals from Landon Dziadyk, Matteo Giomo and Liam Moody with the winner in his first VIJHL game.

The Cougars leads the series 2-1.

Saanich Braves 4 Kerry Park Islanders 1

It was a dominant performance from the Saanich Braves en route to a 4-1 victory over the Kerry Park Islanders in Game 4.

Jakob McQuillin, Kyle Mace, Will Wright and Ryan Strange scored for the Braves, Avery Neilsen-Webb snagged the lone Islander goal.

Anderson Violette was solid in goal for Saanich and was named a game star.

The Braves leads the series 3-1.

Westshore Wolves 5 Nanaimo Buccaneers 2

The Westshore Wolves were full value for a 5-2 win in Game 3.

Connor Eddy led the way with 2. He was joined on the Westshore scoresheet by Keegan Durrance, Blake Bentham and Brayden Flynn. Trey Watson and Dylan Hartl replied for Nanaimo.

This game had its nasty moments. At the 14:42 mark of the third period after goalie Jordan Spandli was run in his crease a melee ensued resulting in 74 minutes in penalties and suspensions.

Spandli was the Westshore game star and Dylan Devers who was in on both Nanaimo goals was the Bucs star.

The Buccaneers lead the series 2-1.