Campbell River Storm headed to the Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Campbell River Storm are moving on to the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Richmond April 12-15.

After a tight series that was forced to go to seven games, the Storm beat the Braves 4-0 on Friday night and 6-0 in the final game on Saturday night on home ice to secure the Brent Patterson Memorial Trophy.

Darren Hards scored the first goal almost halfway through the first period with an assist from Dylan McCann. Three minutes later Damon Porter scored the second assisted by Jake McKenzie and Jalen Price.

Twelve minutes in to the second period Price scored with an assist from Porter. Two minutes later Dawson Frank scored with an assist from Davis Frank and Joe Gage and four minutes later Kyle Kaufmann put one in the net assisted by Hards and Logan Cursley.

Five minutes in to the third period Ryan Butler scored the sixth goal with assists from Jake McKenzie and Cursley.

Though they had three chances for power play goals, the Braves held them off.

Braves goalie Riley Mathieson saved 40 shots and was awarded the star of the game for the away team.

Liam Murphy, Storm goalie saved 23 shots.

Darren Hards was awarded the home team star of the game.

 

Ava Sutherland cheers on her brother, Aiden, with the help of Brooke and Alicia Dunlop and Zoë Dendes at the Storm’s final game against the Braves on Saturday evening. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm headed to the Cyclone Taylor Cup

