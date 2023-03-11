Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm eliminate Comox Valley Glacier Kings in game seven overtime

Sold-out crowd watches see-saw battle involving nine goals

It took game seven and overtime to decide the Campbell River Storm and the Comox Valley Glacier Kings opening round VIJHL playoff series on Friday, March 10.

The Storm eliminated the Glacier Kings 5-4 at a jam-packed Rod Brind’Amour Arena on an unassisted goal by Kye Benoche at 3:20 in the first overtime period.

The game saw the Glacier Kings come out storming to a 2-0 lead on goals by Austin Montgomery-Parsons (unassisted) at 9:58 and Nick Esposito (Conor Vanden Heuval assisting) at 12:51.

The Glacier Kings kept up the pressure in the early part of the second period but the Storm rallied with three goals in a row to take the 3-2 lead. Davis Frank from Vin Jackson scored at 10:35 then Mitchell Finner from Ethan Matchim and Frank scored at 12:03 followed by Carter De Boer from Benoche and Justin Gyori at 13:37.

The Glacier Kings regained the lead late in the period on two unanswered goals by Montgomery-Parsons second of the game from Jake Gusavitch at 18:29 and Mason Windsor from Alex Bend at 19:20.

The Storm tied it up in the third period on the second goal of the game by Finner, assisted by Dylan Franklin at 12:01.

Goaltenders Nick Peters (Storm) faced 37 shots and Steven Reganato faced 47.

The game was decided on Benoche’s unassisted overtime effort. Attendance at the game was 1,154 with a large and vocal contingent of Comox Valley fans making the drive north to support their squad.

The Storm now face the Oceanside Generals who elminated their first round opponent, the Port Alberni Bombers in four straight. The first game of the series is Wednesday, March 15.

Campbell River StormJunior B Hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Panthers acquire NFL’s first overall draft pick from the Bears

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner (19) is hounded by Comox Valley Glacier KIngs’ Matthew Jackson during game seven of their VIJHL quarterfinal playoff at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 10, 2023. The Storm won the game 5-4 in overtime and took the series before a sold-out home crowd. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm eliminate Comox Valley Glacier Kings in game seven overtime

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River city council settles on a 9.97 per cent tax increase for 2023

From left are Campbell River McDonalds owner Jens Rolinski, Hannah DeVries from the Campbell River Hospice Society, and Craig Storfie, owner of Spinners Sports at the Campbell River Hospice. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Hospice’s art therapy program gets boost

Local author and musician Jim Creighton reads from his book Mrs. Johnson and the Rabbit at Coho Books during Thursday, March 2's CR Live Streets: A Night Out Downtown. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Live Streets program aligns with city councillors’ aim to revitalize downtown

Pop-up banner image