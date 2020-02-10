Cambell River Storm forward Jory Swanson is given a rough ride into the Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ bench during Friday’s 2-1 loss to their southern neighbour at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm drop two in a row on the weekend

Two games later this week provide a chance at redemption

The Campbell River Storm had a rough weekend dropping two games in VIJHL play.

On Friday, the Storm lost to North Division basement dwellers Comox Valley Glacier Kings 2-1. Then on the next night, the Storm lost away to the Parksville Generals 6-1.

The losses allowed the Gneerals to take a two-point lead over the Storm in the North Division standings.

The Storm next play against the Nanaino Buccaneers in the Hub City on Thursday night. Then they’re back home for a tilt at against the Victoria Cougars at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

