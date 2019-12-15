Josh Pederson is the Campbell River Storm’s leading scorer with 38 points over 28 games. He earned a hat trick Friday night in the team’s 4-1 win over the Nanaimo Buccaneers. In this Sept. 14 file photo, Pederson fires off a shot during regular season VIJHL action at the Brindy between the Campbell River Storm and the Peninsula Panthers. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm continues hot streak with 4-1 victory over Nanaimo Buccaneers

Team’s leading scorer, Josh Pederson, earns hat trick Friday night

Josh Pederson earned a hat trick Friday night at the Brindy as the Campbell River Storm beat the Nanaimo Buccaneers 4-1 and improved their winning streak to six games.

Pederson, the Storm’s leading scorer with 38 points over 28 games, got the team on the board early in the first frame with a powerplay goal. He scored again with just over a minute to play in the first 20 minutes.

The Buccs countered with a goal early in the second frame, but Campbell River bounced back as Noah Fladager scored nearly five minutes into the third period. Pederson would get his third goal of the night on an empty net with 35 seconds to play in the final period.

The Storm improved to 17-9-2 and are eight points back from the Oceanside Generals who lead the VIJHL’s north division with 42 points.

The Storm face the Saanich Braves (11-15-3) at George Pearkes Arena at 3 p.m. today.

They play their final game of the calendar year on Dec. 20 when they host the Peninsula Panthers (24-6-0) on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The team will be back in action in the new year on Jan. 3 at home against the Oceanside Generals.

