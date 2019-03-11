Reid Wheeldon bears down on the Peninsula Panthers’ net during Sunday’s VIJHL playoff game at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The Storm won 3-0 and completed the comeback to win game seven of the first round playoff series. Photo by David Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm complete comeback, win game 7

The Campbell River Storm is heading to the VIJHL semifinals after winning 3-0 in Sunday’s game 7 elimination game against the Peninsula Panthers.

The Storm was shorthanded when Noah Fladager scored unassisted towards the end of the third period, making victory all but assured for Campbell River.

This came minutes after Darren Hards tipped the puck past Panthers goalie Connor McKillop on an assist from Fladager with less than six minutes left in play.

Jackson Dyke scored on an assist from Hards in the first period, but there was no scoring in the second.

Previous story
Campbell River team wins B.C. masters curling title

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm complete comeback, win game 7

The Campbell River Storm is heading to the VIJHL semifinals after winning… Continue reading

Gas leak closes Island Highway after vehicle crashes into store

Driver taken to hospital in single-vehicle incident, says fire captain

VIDEO: Playoff cliffhanger as Campbell River Storm beats Panthers in North Saanich

Game seven scheduled for Sunday night at Rod Brind’amour Arena

PHOTOS: New exhibition at Campbell River Art Gallery highlights women’s invisible labour

Exhibition titled Slow Technology features three artists; show runs until May 1

StrongStart program marks 10-year anniversary in Campbell River district

Almost 800 families registered in the school district’s early learning program

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Man, 60, found dead in Valemount

The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the case

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Tofino to ban plastic bags, set minimum charge for paper and reusable bags

Town says minimum pricing aims to avoid excessive rebound to paper and reusable bags

Annual herring run underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Fishermen, shutterbugs and hungry predators all out to capture silvery fish

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Protecting Skeena oolichan with potential fishery closures

Reports of tonnes of oolichans being pulled in the shrimp trawl boats alarms Metlakatla First Nation

Court approves First Nations Health Authority’s strong medicine

Lawsuit brought by three Vancouver Island chiefs in connection to provider’s ouster rejected in court

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Most Read