Campbell River Storm complete comeback, win game 7

Reid Wheeldon bears down on the Peninsula Panthers’ net during Sunday’s VIJHL playoff game at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The Storm won 3-0 and completed the comeback to win game seven of the first round playoff series. Photo by David Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm is heading to the VIJHL semifinals after winning 3-0 in Sunday’s game 7 elimination game against the Peninsula Panthers.

The Storm was shorthanded when Noah Fladager scored unassisted towards the end of the third period, making victory all but assured for Campbell River.

This came minutes after Darren Hards tipped the puck past Panthers goalie Connor McKillop on an assist from Fladager with less than six minutes left in play.

Jackson Dyke scored on an assist from Hards in the first period, but there was no scoring in the second.