Campbell River Springs flip their way to medals at season opener in Coquitlam

Results all the more impressive because gymnasts were trying out new skills for the first time

From left to right: Miley Konrad, Jordan Loock, Ksenia Stansell, Tyza Skuse, Janika Scriba, Shyanne Johnson and Rayne Loock all turned in great performances at the Campbell River Springs’ first competition of the season down in Coquitlam. Photo by Stephanie Ogg

The Campbell River Springs opened its competitve season by sending a team of girls to the Winterfest competition held in Coquitlam recently, and based on the local gymnasts’ season-opening performances, the team is in for quite a year.

They combined for seven medals and a special award on floor at the Coquitlam event, which was especially impressive considering many of the girls took the first event of the season as an opportunity to try out some new skills for the first time in competition, according to head coach Todd Sader.

Janika Scriba, competing in the JO 10 division, added a sky rocketing “back layout with a two and a half twist” on the floor as well as a “split full to split full leap” connection. She also added a toe on front dismount off of the bars – another new skill she’s been working on.

Ksenia Stansell competing in the JO 9 division, added a “toe on to handstand” and a “back layout flyaway half twist” on the bars to her routine and also performed an excellent ‘front aerial back handspring’ connection on the beam.

Jordan Loock, also competing in the JO level 9, added a “pirouette, a shoot up and a high flying double back” in her bar routine as well as a ‘back handspring back layout step out’ and a “back layout full twist dismount” on the beam. Loock also performed a triple turn in her floor routine.

Tyza Skuse competing in the JO level 8 division, added a “back layout full dismount” to her bar routine and a solid “back hand back hand” on the beam while Miley Konrad performed a very dynamic floor routine to win the floor award for the best performance in the JO Level 6 division.

Shyanne Johnson and Rayne Loock rounded out the Springs team, and both winning a Silver medals in an event.

The full local results from Winterfest are as follows:

JO Level 10 (all)

Janika Scriba captured the silver medals on both vault and floor, placed 4th on the beam and 5th on bars to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

JO level 9 (all)

Ksenia Stansell captured the bronze medal on the vault, won the 4th place ribbon on floor, placed 6th on beam and 8th on bars to finish in 9th place in the All Around.

Jordan Loock won the 5th place ribbon on bars, took 8th on the beam, finished in 9th on floor and 10th on vault to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO Level 8 (all)

Tyza Skuse won the bronze medal on the beam, took the 4th place ribbon on bars, finished 8th on floor and 9th on the vault to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

JO Level 6 (2008)

Rayne Loock won the silver medal on the vault, took the 4th place ribbon on bars, finished 5th on both floor and beam to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

Miley Konrad won the gold medal on floor along with the floor award (trophy), placed 10th on the vault and finished in 11th on both bars and beam to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

JO Level 5

Shyanne Johnson captured the silver medal on the bars, won the 4th place ribbons on vault and floor, finished 5th on the beam to come home in 4th place in the All Around.