Campbell River Special Olympics gearing up for return but need coaches and volunteers

Campbell River Special Olympics athletes are excited to be returning to competition but they need your help.

Campbell River has an active local chapter, with over 125 athletes participating in 14 sports. All programs have been on hold for the last year and a half, but are now carefully starting up. However, volunteers are needed to help the program run.

One area of need is coaches, particularly for swimming and basketball. Each sport also needs a safety volunteer, who will conduct athlete health check-ins and make sure all protocol is being followed. They may also help with coaching.

The local is also looking for a volunteer coordinator and a program coordinator.

Volunteering with Special Olympics is very rewarding.

Terry Kratzmann began coaching with the Campbell River curling and softball teams five years ago.

“I love the program,” he said.

Kratzmann had ‘retired’ after coaching with the Campbell River curling club for many years, and then he was approached to help with the Special Olympics athletes, who he feels are a wonderful group to work with. He most enjoys the camaraderie.

“Everyone cheers for everyone,” he said, “even the opposition.”

No experience is necessary, Special Olympics provides all training at no cost to the volunteers.

For more information, please call Maureen Hunter at mabrinson@shaw.ca or 250 202 3133. Campbell River is in the process of developing a web page – you can check it out at https://www.specialolympics.ca/british-columbia/communities/campbell-river

