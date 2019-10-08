Campbell River Special Olympics’ FUNdamentals program is looking for participants 8-12

Campbell River Special Olympics’ FUNdamentals program gives young athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to develop skills and physical literacy that allow them to progress to full Special Olympics sports offered locally, such as basketball (above), soccer, softball and track and field. Contributed photo

Special Olympics has a fun program for athletes aged 7-12 with an intellectual disability – and is looking for more participants.

The program is called FUNdamentals, and introduces basic movement skills such as running, jumping, kicking, throwing and catching. As the practices continue, the athletes move on to basic sports such as soccer, softball, basketball and track and field. Along the way, the program promotes proper nutrition and social inclusion. All these skills will support everyday activities, as well as provide a base for other Special Olympics sports as the athletes grow older.

FUNdamentals, like other Special Olympics programs, helps athletes with development of physical, cognitive and social abilities, as well as contributing to positive self esteem and a sense of belonging. It starts a great foundation for a lifelong love of sport.

The one hour session is offered Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., and will be headed up by three new coaches: Liz McLelan is a recently-retired dietitian, and Brenda Geddert and Anne Koebel are recently-retired teachers. All three are excited to be working together and taking over this program in Campbell River.

“FUNdamentals is a great chance for kids and family to get their feet wet in the Special Olympics community and help to chose which sports the athlete would enjoy down the road,” said McLelan, “full of fitness, fellowship and FUN!”

Participation cost for Special Olympics Campbell River is $15 per year. For more information on FUNdamentals or other Special Olympics programs, please contact: Maureen Hunter (mabrinson@shaw.ca) or Cheryl Clay (cdclay2019@gmail.com).

