Campbell River’s Taryn Latrace earned herself a bronze ribbon in the Star 2 Group 9 category during a recent trip down to Parksville for the Vancouver Island Skate International Super Series competition. Photo by Frank Barbas

Campbell River Skating Club ends season on a high note

‘The team persevered to bring home more accolades to add to our collection of great skating moments’

The Campbell River Skating Club’s competitive team headed down Island recently for the Vancouver Island Skate International (VISI) Super Series competition held in Parksville, seeing many of the local skaters put on their personal best, according to skating club director of publicity Bev Schulte.

“VISI is a great competition to end the competitive season and the team persevered to bring home more accolades to add to our collection of great skating moments,” Schulte says.

“With our club being part of Skate Canada BC/Yukon region there were competitors from all over BC and the Yukon. We talked to skaters from Whitehorse, the lower Nicola Valley (Merritt) and Victoria.

“It’s exciting to see the skaters exchange stories about their clubs, techniques and coaches. They are able to connect on the same level through their love of skating.”

Sculte says the club is excited to be hosting the Vancouver Island Inter Club Competition in mid-November this year, “and we’re super excited to bring all these skaters – and their talent – to town.”

Campbell River’s skaters’ results from the Parksville competition were as follows:

Stephanie Watts – Silver Ribbon Star 1

Ayla Bruce – Bronze Ribbon Star 2 Group 9

Taryn Latrace – Bronze Ribbon Star 2 Group 10

Zoe Greze Kozuki – 10th placement Star 4 under 13 Group 2

Heidi Schulte – 6th placement Star 4 13 and over

Emily Peters – Silver Ribbon Star 3 Group 9

Katiana McCune – Bronze Ribbon Star 3 Group 10

