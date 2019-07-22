Campbell River Ravens’ Rylan Fisher gets a shot on the Saanich Express net during Saturday’s PNWLL playoff opener at Strathcona Gardens. The Ravens lost the game Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Ravens swept out of PNWLL playoffs

The Campbell River Ravens were swept out of the Jr. B Pacific Northwest Lacrosse League playoffs on the weekend.

The Ravens went down two straight against the Saanich Express in the best-two-out-of-three playoff series. The Ravens dropped the series opener at Strathcona Gardens 17-4 on Saturday then travelled down-Island to lose to the Express 19-4 in their opponents’ barn.

The Express now face the regular season champion Westshore Bears for the PNWLL title. The Bears finished off the Nanaimo Timbermen in two straight as well by scores of 11-8 and 16-3. Saanich and Westshore will begin their best-two-out-of-three title series in the Q Center Arena in Colwood on Thursday.

 

Campbell River Ravens’ Zach Lontayo gets airborne in an attempt on goal during Saturday’s PNWLL home playoff opener against the Saanich Express at Strathcona Gardens. The Ravens lost to the Express 17-4. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell River 13U Tyees gearing up for regional playdowns this week

Just Posted

Campbell River Ravens swept out of PNWLL playoffs

The Campbell River Ravens were swept out of the Jr. B Pacific… Continue reading

Land-based aquaculture proponent gets Haig-Brown Conservation Award

Eric Hobson known for financing and building Kuterra in partnership with ‘Namgis First Nation

La Familia gets Campbell River’s River City Arts Festival swaying to the music

Campbell River Arts Festival was treated to the sounds of Latin music… Continue reading

Disaster risk reduction course open to Campbell River high school students this fall

SRD protective services coordinator hopes program will eventually become integrated into curriculum

Large sections of Baikie Island Nature Reserve in Campbell River still in need of major attention

Greenways Land Trust has been looking for almost $1 million to address south side of conservancy

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Islanders have new cancer screening option with $6.5 M diagnostic suite in Victoria

The Gordon Heys Family PET/CT Suite was unveiled at the BC Cancer Centre-Victoria

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

Most Read