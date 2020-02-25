Campbell River Peewees strikes gold in Powell River

STRIKES GOLD A Campbell River Minor Hockey Peewee team won gold during a tournament in Powell River Feb. 14-16. The team played five games and beat Nanaimo 9-4 in the final. The team, from left is: Levi Herbin, Dayton Hutchison, Kane Anderosov, Gideon Draper, Clayton Smith, Kash Nixon, Terrel Price, Kayin Dennis and Ashley Lontayao. The goalie is Nathan Shelly and the coaches are Jason Draper, Tom Shelley and Dustin Price. Image provided