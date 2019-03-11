Campbell River Peewee Hurricanes win Vancouver Island championship

Campbell River’s Peewee Hurricanes are the Island champions following their 4-1 playoff victory over the Cowichan Capitals on Sunday at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.
Head coach Jonathon Harvey said the girls – ages 10-13 – hit their stride during one of the toughest games of the year.
“Both teams were very evenly matched,” Harvey said. “Our team seemed to really blossom this last finals game and started playing as a team. Everybody worked their heart out, and it showed in the score.”
There was no scoring until late in the second period, when Kai Hyatt managed to put one into the net. Mackinley Whalen also scored for the Hurricanes in the second period.
This came after Harvey had a talk with players midway through the game.
“I told them to calm down… we just have to continue doing what we’re doing and goals will go in,” he told the Mirror following the game.
Hyatt ended up getting a hat trick after scoring twice more in the third period.
The championship victory followed a 7-2 win over the Tri-Port Peewee Wild on Saturday evening.
That game saw Hyatt score four times, while Whalen scored twice. Aubrey Brown also put the puck in the net for the Hurricanes during Saturday’s game.
