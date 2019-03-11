Mackinley Whalen scores against the Cowichan Capitals at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sunday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Peewee Hurricanes win Vancouver Island championship

Girls 10-13 years old prevailed over Cowichan Capitals in final on Sunday

Campbell River’s Peewee Hurricanes are the Island champions following their 4-1 playoff victory over the Cowichan Capitals on Sunday at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

Head coach Jonathon Harvey said the girls – ages 10-13 – hit their stride during one of the toughest games of the year.

“Both teams were very evenly matched,” Harvey said. “Our team seemed to really blossom this last finals game and started playing as a team. Everybody worked their heart out, and it showed in the score.”

There was no scoring until late in the second period, when Kai Hyatt managed to put one into the net. Mackinley Whalen also scored for the Hurricanes in the second period.

READ MORE: Campbell River Hurricanes produce storm of goals in win

READ MORE: Campbell River peewee Hurricanes are as good as gold

This came after Harvey had a talk with players midway through the game.

“I told them to calm down… we just have to continue doing what we’re doing and goals will go in,” he told the Mirror following the game.

Hyatt ended up getting a hat trick after scoring twice more in the third period.

The championship victory followed a 7-2 win over the Tri-Port Peewee Wild on Saturday evening.

That game saw Hyatt score four times, while Whalen scored twice. Aubrey Brown also put the puck in the net for the Hurricanes during Saturday’s game.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Mackinley Whalen of the Campbell River Peewee Hurricanes takes a shot against the Tri-Port Peewee Wild during a playoff game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Hurricanes’ Aubrey Brown handles the puck during a playoff game against the Tri-Port Peewee Wild at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
UPDATED: Campbell River Storm completes comeback, wins game 7

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District picks consulting firm for energy recovery work

The energy improvements are part of larger Strathcona Gardens REC-REATE project

Pleasure craft blaze contained by firefighters in Campbell River marina

Fire erupted on 39-foot vessel in Discover Harbour Marina

Group urges City of Campbell River to protect heron rookery

The BC Great Blue Heron Society (BCGHS) and some Twillingate Road-area residents… Continue reading

UPDATED: Driver lost consciousness before crash that caused gas leak

Island Highway closed for several hours following collision on Sunday

Campbell River elementary school garden to teach kids where food comes from

Grow big or grow home, that’s what Ocean Grove Elementary School is… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Teen BMX champion from Vancouver Island dies in workplace accident

Nanaimo’s Aidan Webber died Sunday off the coast of Port Hardy

Fire halts work at Catalyst Paper in Port Alberni

Plant is due for ownership change later this month

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Vancouver Island police happy they can sweep minor auto accidents to side of the road

Police can now avoid paperwork, make getting traffic going the priority in minor crashes

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Case of whooping cough confirmed in Duncan

Island Health sends letters to potential exposure sites in the area

Most Read