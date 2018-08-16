Campbell River Pee Wees’ amazing unbeaten run takesthem to provincial final

The Tyee Chevrolet PeeWee A’s hosted the North island Zones over the August long weekend in which the boys went 3-0 out scoring their opponents 35-13.

This gave them the North Island title and sent them over to Richmond for the provincials this past weekend.

The team’s strong play continued and by Saturday they were 4-0 landing them first place in their pool.

Sunday morning the team faced a tough Victoria team in the semifinals.

After a great start , they got themselves into trouble in the 4th and 5th innings. They battled hard but after seven innings, the Tyees couldn’t get it back and found themselves losing 9-5.