Campbell River mountain biker wins Canada Cup race at Bear Mountain

Timberline student Jakob Yells won the first Canada Cup race of the season held at Bear Mountain Resort Saturday March 31.

Yells, a member of the Cycling BC High Performance Team, raced in the Elite Under 17 age category against riders from B.C., Alberta and Ontario and completed 2 laps of the approximately 5.8 km race course in just under 39 minutes.

The Canada Cup series features a number of races across the country in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and B.C. Yells was presented with the series leader’s jersey on the podium after the race and will wear this jersey when he heads to the next race in Quebec.

Yells is sponsored by Cannondale and Beaufort Cycles and started mountain biking just over three years ago when he moved to Campbell River. He is a member of the local River City Cycling Club and started developing his technical skills riding in the Snowden Demonstration Forest.

