Campbell River Midget Tyees defeated the Peninsula Eagles in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Midget Tyees won their semi-final playoff game at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Saturday, defeating the Peninsula Eagles 3-2 in overtime.

The Tyees broke the deadlock at 1:49 of the overtime period and now move on.

BC Minor HockeyCampbell Riverhockey



