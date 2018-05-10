Campbell River Jr. B Ravens’ action coming fast and furious

Jr. B lacrosse action is heating up in Campbell River with the Ravens putting in three games this week.

On Sunday, the Ravens were in Colwood to take on the Westshore Bears at The Q. It took the Ravens a couple of periods to get their feet under them but despite a strong third period, they couldn’t overcome their deficit and succumbed to the Bears 16-11.

There was no time to rest, however, as on Tuesday, the Ravens were back at home for an exhibition game agains the Ravens Alumni. It may have been an exhibition game but the squad of former Ravens players didn’t take it easy against the current edition of the team. In a fast-paced contest, the Ravens again tasted defeat, falling 8-5 to the Alumni.

Well, that seemed to prime the Ravens because on Wednesday night, they travelled to Nanaimo and earned their first win of the season, dropping the Timbermen 15-6 at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

Keeping up the pace, the Ravens will play at home in PNWLL action against the Bears on Sunday in hopes of enacting some revenge. Game time is 3 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.