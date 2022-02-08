Campbell River Invite continues city’s storied highschool wrestling tradition

Campbell River’s Alex Jackson attempts to pin his opponent during the Campbell River Invite wrestling tournament at Ecole Phoenix Middle School on Feb. 5. Photo submitted

Freestyle wrestling returned to Campbell River for the Campbell River Invite, which was held at Ecole Phoenix Middle School on Feb. 5.

Following all provincial and school district COVID protocols, the tournament featured competitors from 25 schools across Vancouver Island. Campbell River was well represented with athletes from Carihi, Phoenix, Southgate, and Timberline, earning a combined total of nine medals.

The strong performance included gold medals for Alex Jackson and Sadie Dowler, with silver medals awarded to Kelsey Grothen, Thomasso Poppi, Fayth Pontious, Ronin Jordan, and Torin Brooks. Bronze medals were earned by Jamie Callanan, Darius Martin, and Sonya Escribano Castro, while Grace Kingstone placed fifth in a deep division.

It was a great showing for Campbell River athletes who are in prime form as they prepare for the Vancouver Island Championships, which will be held in Ucluelet on Feb. 12. Athletes who finish in the top 5 at the zone championships will qualify for the Provincial Championship, being held at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver from Feb. 24-26.

Campbell River has a long and storied history in the sport of wrestling and this generation of athletes are working hard to make their mark.

