Campbell River gymnasts shine at Comox Pajama Party

Campbell River athletes combined for 48 medals and three came home as All Around Champions

Cambell River gymnast Alyssa Wood demonstrates a split leap on the beam. Wood won a gold medal for her beam performance, along with another on the bars, a third on the floor and a silver on the vault to come home as the JO level 3 All Around Champion from a recent meet in Comox. Photo by Stephanie Ogg

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association recently sent an army of athletes to the Chimo Pajama Party competition held in Comox.

For many it was the first competition of the year and acted as the trials to high school provincials as well as one of the qualifiers for the JO level 3, 4, and 5 athletes to their Provincial Championships.

Campbell River athletes combined for 48 medals and three came home as All Around Champions from the Comox meet, and head coach Todd Sader says he’s proud of all his athletes, many of whom qualified for their respective championships with their performances, including Ksenia Stansell, Riley Michael and Alyssa Wood, who all won their respective divisions.

Final results from the Campbell River team are as follows:

Men’s Level 1 (Level 1 boys compete for a Gold, Silver or Bronze status, rather than placement.)

Callaghan Konyha received a Gold status on the vault, a Silver status on floor, rings, parallel bars and high bar, took a Bronze status on pommel to finish with a Silver status in the All Around.

Leonardo Bellosta received a Gold status on the vault, captured a Silver status on floor, rings and parallel bars, took a Bronze status on pommel horse and high bar to come home with a Silver status in the All Around.

Noah Kerluck received a Silver status on vault, and took home a Bronze status on floor, pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and high bar to come home with a Bronze status in the All Around.

Men’s Level 3

David Price won the 4th place ribbons on floor, rings and vault, finished 5th on both pommel horse and high bar to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

River Wangler won the Silver medal on vault, finished 5th on rings and floor to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

JO Level 3a

Ryley Gordon won the 4th place ribbon on vault, took the 6th place ribbons on both bars and floor, finished 7th on the beam to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

JO Level 3b

Anna Harris took the 5th place ribbon on beam, placed 6th on the vault, finished 8th on floor and 10th on the bars to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Miwako Mcguffie Ogasawara won the 4th place ribbons on vault and bars, placed 12th on the beam and finished 13th on the floor to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO Level 3d

Kaylie Lofstrom won the Bronze medal on the vault, placed 6th on the bars, finished 7th on floor and 9th on beam to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Maddison Cook won the 4th place ribbons on vault and bars, took the 7th place ribbon on beam, finished 11th on the floor to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Scarlett Walker won the 5th place ribbon on vault, placed 7th on the floor, finished 8th on both beam and bars to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Haylee Toohey won the 6th place ribbon on vault, took 9th place on the floor, finished 10th on beam and 11th on bars to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Paityn Giesbrecht won the 7th place ribbon on vault, took 9th place on bars, finished 10th on the floor and 12th on the beam to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

JO Level 3c

Sophie Pallan won the 4th place ribbon on vault, took the 7th place ribbon on floor, placed 8th on bars and 9th on beam to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Chloe Stewart won the 5th place ribbon on bars, took the 7th place ribbon on beam, finished 8th on both vault and floor to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Grace Fraser won the 6th place ribbon on vault, took the 7th place ribbons on both bars and floor, finished 12th on beam to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Myya Lanqvist placed 9th on both vault and floor, took 10th on beam and finished in 11th on bars to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Ariana Mullett won the 7th place ribbon on vault, took 8th place on the floor, finished 11th place on both bars and beam to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

JO level 3

Alyssa Wood won the Gold medals on bars, beam and floor, captured a Silver medal on vault to come home as the All Around Champion.

JO Level 4a

Ava Levins won a Silver medal on vault, captured the Bronze medal on beam, finished 8th on both bars and floor to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Thea Gavel captured the 4th place ribbons on both floor and vault, placed 8th on beam and 9th on bars to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

JO Level 4b

Mya Ward won a Gold medal on vault, took the 7th place ribbons on bars and floor, finished 9th on beam to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

JO level 4c

Sophie Mayers won the 4th place ribbon on the vault, took the 7th place ribbon on bars, finished 10th on beam and 11th on the floor to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

JO level 5

Shyanne Johnson won the Gold medal on bars, took the 4th place ribbons on both vault and beam, finished 6th on the floor to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

JO level 6a

Ava Lee won the 4th place ribbon on vault, took the 5th place ribbons on both bars and beam, finished in 7th on the floor to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

JO level 6b

Rihanna Dill won the Gold medal on beam, captured the Silver medal on vault, finished 4th on both bars and floor to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Miley Konrad won the Bronze medal on floor, placed 4th on vault, finished 5th on both bars and beam to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

Ayla Wheatley won the Gold medal on floor, took the Silver medal on beam, finished 6th on the vault and 8th on bars to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

Isabelle Alsager won the Bronze medal on vault, captured the 5th place ribbon on beam, finished 7th on floor and 9th on the bars to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Grace Lelliot won the 6th place ribbon on beam, took the 7th place ribbon on bars, finished 8th on both vault and floor to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Alexis Reise won the 6th place ribbon on floor, took 7th place on the beam, finished 8th on vault and 10th on the bars to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO 7

Shea Bridgen won the Gold medal on floor, took the 7th place ribbon on vault, finished 9th on bars and 12th on the beam to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Isabella Michael took the 10th place ribbons on both vault and bars, took 12th on floor and finished 13th on the beam to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

High School Level 1

Mallory Brown won the Bronze medals on both bars and floor, finished 4th on both vault and beam to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

High school Level 2

Cassidy Carter won the 4th place ribbon on the beam, took the 8th place ribbon on floor, finished 9th on bars and 10th on the vault to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

Alexia Moen won the 8th place ribbon on beam, took 12th place on both bars and floor and finished 13th on vault to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

High School level 3

Janea Mcpherson won the Silver medal on vault, took the 4th place ribbon on bars, finished 8th on floor and 10th on beam to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

Jillian Frank won the 7th place ribbon on beam, took the 8th place ribbon on bars, finished 15 on floor and did not finish the competition due to an injury.

High School level 4

Alexandra Smith won the Gold medal on bars, captured the Silver medal on vault, finished 7th on floor and 11th on beam to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Kamryn Brown took the 8th place ribbon on floor, took 9th place on beam, finished 10th on bars and 13th on the vault to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Cailey Goddyn won the 6th place ribbon on bars, took the 7th place ribbon on floor, finished 9th on vault and 12th on beam to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Claire Pollock took the 9th place ribbon on floor, placed 10th on beam, finished 12th on both vault and bars to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

High School Level 5

Ksenia Stansell captured the Gold medal on vault, bars beam and floor and came home as the All Around Champion!

High school boys level 2

Rhys Loland won the Gold medal on pommel horse, captured the Silver medal on floor, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

High school boys level 5

Riley Michael captured the Gold medals on pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar, he won the Silver medal on floor to come home as the All Around Champion.