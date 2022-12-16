The Campbell River Blind Curling team are from left to right Richard (sighted guide), Kelvin, Maureen, Jeremy, Arthur, and Bruce (Coach). Missing from photo: Jonesy (Jeremy’s guide dog). Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams

Campbell River Blind Curling team takes to the ice

Team taking part in Dec. 17 bonspiel

Campbell River now has its first ever blind curling team and they are hoping to head to provincials early next year.

With Bruce Laurie as a new coach and guidance and support from the Campbell River Curling Club, the team is getting ready to compete in the West Coast Blind Curling Provincials in Prince George from Jan. 5 to 7. The winning team of that competition has the opportunity to move up to the western championships in Winnipeg in March, and then to the national competition in Ottawa later in the year.

The West Coast Blind Curling Association covered the team’s entry fee to the provincial championships, as well as some of the cost. The team is holding a silent auction on Dec. 16 and 17 to help raise funds for the travel costs.

”Many Campbell River businesses have generously donated things to be auctioned off and we welcome any other donations. The first batch of things to auction will be open for bidding from 11 a.m. til 3 p.m. on the 16 with successful bidders announced after 3 p.m. The remaining goods will be open to bids from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 17. The goods will be on display in the Lounge of the CR Curling Club,” said Kelvin Adams, who helped organize the team.

December 17 will also have the Campbell River Blind Curlers participating in the year end bonspiel.

”Stop by and check us out and say hello,” Adams said. “New members are more than welcome in the New Year.”

Donations by cheque should be written to: Campbell River White Cane CCB Chapter.

Campbell River curling Local Sports

Pop-up banner image