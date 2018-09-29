The Storm’s Noah Fladager (59) evades a couple of Nanaimo players during Friday’s game. The Storm won 3-1. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River bests Nanaimo 3-1 in VIJHL action

Storm heading south Sunday to face Victoria Cougars

The Campbell River Storm bested the division-rival Nanaimo Buccaneers at home at the Brind-Amour on Friday night.

Despite the fast pace of the first period, neither team could muster up much in the way of offence. Nanaimo did put on some pressure at the tail end of the period, but both teams went back to the dressing deadlocked at zero.

The Storm got on the board at 9:43 into the second period, when Kyle Jennings found the net. Austin Dennison and Cole Slaney drew assists on the play.

That was it for goals until the third, when Brett Kinley scored, with a helper from Josh Pederson at 13:24. Nanaimo responded a couple of minutes later when Darian Harris, third in league scoring, tallied for the Bucs.

The home side sealed a 3-1 win though in the last minute when Damon Kramer scored unassisted on an empty net after Nanaimo pulled goaltender Blake Wood.

The win leaves the Storm atop the VIJHL’s North Division, a point up on the Bucs with a game at hand.

Campbell River heads south to face VIJHL scoring leader Mateo Albinati and the Victoria Cougars on Sunday afternoon. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m.

