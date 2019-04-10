The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he’ll do is re-tiring customers’ bikes. Photo submitted

Bored in Retirement? Not likely to happen, says Swicked Cycles owner

‘It’s not because I fear boredom, it’s because I love what I do’

Apparently when you ride with old dudes, the conversation of retirement comes up once in a while.

We discuss plans, dreams, travelling, etc.

It still seems a long way away for me, but inevitably with these conversations, someone tells me I’d be bored if I retired.

They say I’m so busy with work that I wouldn’t know what to fill my day with if work disappeared.

To be fair to these naysayers, I am busy, and at this time of year when the bike business is at its peak, it can get a bit crazy with my schedule.

This week, for example, is chalk-full of 12-hour work days and my goal of 100 km’s of riding is far fetched to say the least. I’m writing this on a late ferry trip to the mainland so I can try to squeeze three days of work into two days and make it back for a busy bike shop weekend and some family time.

So, I think to myself, what would I fill my days with if I had an extra 40-70 hours each week?

I can’t actually say what will happen, and since I’ll likely never be able to afford retirement, this is a scenario I may not have to figure out. But since I don’t want to look ignorant during my next old guy conversation, I’ve thought it through a little.

I don’t know if I’ll ever fully retire. It’s not because I fear boredom, it’s because I love what I do.

I have a developer friend who has retired three times now and always goes back to work. I’m sure he’s never been bored, he’s just passionate about what he does.

In a few years, maybe I’ll tone it down a bit and work less, so I can ride more and get a bit of rest, but I’m pretty sure I’ll never be too far away from my work. That’s the thing with passions, you just can’t get enough. Not a bad thing I guess …

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District considers who can make requests for services

Area directors feel public should come to them first before going to SRD board

Schools issue warnings as multiple cougar sightings reported around Campbell River

Parents advised to take precautions and report sightings to Conservation Office

VIDEO: Cart-load of tobacco stolen from Discovery Foods in Campbell River

Grocery store offers $1,000 reward following burglary at Willow Point location

Campbell River municipal taxpayers almost catch a $190,000 break

Non-Market Change money comes in higher than projected, but council decides to spend it

Muse Cannabis cleared by province to open in Campbell River

Retailer will begin with dried flower and oils, but will expand as more offerings hit the market

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

B.C. woman evicted from home on First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Police remind Vancouver Island of the rules governing off-road vehicles

ATVs and similar vehicles should be registered and need permission to use private lands

Most Read